Why Do We Celebrate Maharashtra Day On May 1? Know History And Significance

Maharashtra Day falls on the same day as the International Labour Day.

Maharashtra Day, celebrated on May 1 each year, holds a special place in the hearts of Maharashtrians as it marks the formation of the western Indian state. Maharashtra came into being on May 1, 1960, after the Bombay Reorganisation Act came into effect on the linguistic lines. The act created two new states out of the erstwhile Bombay State - Maharashtra, for the Marathi-speaking people, and Gujarat, for those whose mother tongue is Gujarati.

Before 1960, Maharashtra was part of the larger Bombay State, which included present-day Maharashtra, Gujarat and parts of Madhya Pradesh. And people spoke different languages like Marathi, Gujarati, Kutchi and Konkani. However, recognising the linguistic and cultural differences between regions, the States Reorganization Commission recommended the formation of states based on language. As a result, Maharashtra, predominantly Marathi-speaking, was established as a separate state, with Mumbai (then Bombay) as its capital.

The creation of Maharashtra was not merely a bureaucratic decision; it was a triumph of the aspirations and struggles of the Marathi-speaking people who fought tirelessly for their linguistic identity and cultural autonomy. The Samyukta Maharashtra movement, characterised by widespread protests, rallies and demonstrations played a crucial role in shaping the state's destiny.

Maharashtra Day is a celebration of this hard-fought victory for linguistic and cultural rights. It is a day to honour the sacrifices made by countless individuals who dedicated their lives to the cause of Maharashtra's formation. From the leaders of the Samyukta Maharashtra Samiti to the ordinary citizens who participated in peaceful protests, Maharashtra Day pays homage to their unwavering commitment and resilience.

Maharashtra Day, which falls on the same day as the International Labour Day, is a regional public holiday. The day is celebrated across the state with cultural events, parades, and other public gatherings. A grand celebration is held at Shivaji Park in Mumbai which is attended by the Governor.

Beyond its historical significance, Maharashtra Day is also an occasion to celebrate the rich cultural heritage and diversity of the state. Maharashtra boasts a storied past, with a legacy that encompasses ancient empires, medieval dynasties and a vibrant tradition of art, literature and music. From the majestic forts of Pune to the bustling streets of Mumbai, Maharashtra's cultural tapestry is woven with threads of resilience, creativity and innovation.

Today, Maharashtra stands as one of India's most dynamic and progressive states, with a thriving economy, world-class institutions and a cosmopolitan outlook. Maharashtra Day serves as a reminder of the state's journey from struggle to success and inspires its people to continue striving for excellence in all endeavours.