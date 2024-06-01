Dine With The Police: Noida's Cafe Rista Bridges Gap With Delicious Meals

The Uttar Pradesh Police Department has launched Cafe Rista.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Department is brewing a new initiative to connect with the public. They recently unveiled Cafe Rista, a pastel-coloured cafe located within the Police Commissionerate of Noida in Sector 108.

This brainchild of IPS Laxmi Singh and IPS Babloo Kumar aims to foster stronger bonds between police officers and civilians. The cafe offers a welcoming space with delicious and affordable meals, perfect for a casual hangout.

Cafe Rista's location is particularly apt. Situated near the Commissionerate's Family Dispute Resolution Clinic, it provides a much-needed escape for those seeking counselling or mediation. The cafe's calming ambiance, with its quirky quotes, stands in stark contrast to the potentially stressful nature of these services.

The story of Cafe Rista took a delicious turn on social media recently with a viral video featuring IPS officer Preeti Yadav. In the video, she sheds light on the cafe's purpose, emphasising the human side of the badge.

Watch the video here:

"People often view police with apprehension," explains Ms Yadav, "forgetting we're simply people in uniform. This cafe is a bridge, fostering connection between civilians and officers."

The video highlights another key aspect - accessibility. Cafe Rista welcomes everyone, offering tasty treats at pocket-friendly prices. This openness reinforces the cafe's role in breaking down barriers and creating a more approachable police force.

"Merging Mochas and Mediation"



In a step towards a paradigm shift in community engagement, @noidapolice inaugurated "Cafe Rista," nestled within the Commissionerate premises aimed at fostering closer ties between Police & the public.#RishtaWithPeople#CafeRista#UPPCarespic.twitter.com/BlvDLMKP2G — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) April 27, 2024

The initiative extends to police well-being too. Officers, often hesitant to dine out due to their uniforms and work schedules, can now enjoy a cosy cafe with their families right on their premises. This aligns with the department's welfare policing approach, prioritising officer morale and mental health.