Unusual Email Exchange Between Indian Student And German Professor Goes Viral

The professor responded to the email with an unusual reply.

A similar incident occurred involving an Indian student who had submitted an internship application to a professor at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology. While the student had anticipated a positive response, the reply he received not only left him bewildered but also sparked confusion among numerous internet users. This unexpected turn of events highlighted the unusual nature of the professor's response and garnered attention from a wide audience.

A social media user by the name of Harshit Tiwari posted a screenshot of the email exchange on platform X, accompanied by a caption that read, "My friend sent an email for a research internship in Germany to a German professor! Here's what the response was: Can someone explain this remark?"

My friend sent a mail for a research internship in Germany to a german professor ! Here whats the response was ! Can someone explain this remark

In the screenshot, the student can be seen introducing himself and submitting his application for the internship.

However, the professor responded to the email with an unusual reply: "You would pollute the air by flying to come here. That is why I will not invite you here. Think about doing your internship close to where you live to avoid polluting our world."

