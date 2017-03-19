A Relaxing Massage... From A Snake. Are You Brave Enough For This Salon?

Pythons kill their prey by wrapping themselves around it, constricting their muscles and suffocating it. However, if it is any consolation, incidents of these snakes killing humans are very rare, according to the National Geographic.
So what do clients think of this unusual massage service? According to 10 News, one customer named Hanna Haubold says, "It is quite heavy and warm, I thought it would feel cold. Well, it lies around the neck, that's all." A commenter on Monty's video says, "NO", but a lot of regular clients love the python's massages.
While customers are not charged extra for this neck massage, they are expected to make a small donation for Monty's food.
If you are curious to see the snake in action, watch Monty the python's video below:
