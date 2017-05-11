News Flash
Chief Economic Adviser slams global rating agencies, says 'inconsistent in their treatment of China, India': news agency PTI

A Million Views For This Bride's Bollywood Dance Performance

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: May 11, 2017 14:07 IST
Her performance is going viral on social media.

A video currently going viral on Facebook shows a bride's beautiful dance on the day of her wedding reception. New York-based Payal Kadakia Pujji, resplendent in a golden lehenga, delivers an enthralling performance on two hit Bollywood numbers. One thing that stands out in the video is the bride's choice of songs. Instead of 'typical' wedding numbers, she dances to the '90s hit Dil Deewana and the slow yet beautiful Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.

Since being shared online on May 7, the video has already collected over 1.1 million views on Facebook.

Watch the video below:
 
 
 


"I love this song and how she danced to it was wonderful," writes a commenter on Facebook.

Founder of ClassPass, an American fitness startup, Payal had earlier shared her dance video on YouTube in December last year, where it has been viewed over 6 lakh times.

Let us know what you think of her performance using the comments section below.

