A Million Views For This Bride's Bollywood Dance Performance

A video currently going viral on Facebook shows a bride's beautiful dance on the day of her wedding reception. New York-based Payal Kadakia Pujji, resplendent in a golden lehenga, delivers an enthralling performance on two hit Bollywood numbers. One thing that stands out in the video is the bride's choice of songs. Instead of 'typical' wedding numbers, she dances to the '90s hit Dil Deewana and the slow yet beautiful Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.Since being shared online on May 7, the video has already collected over 1.1 million views on Facebook.Watch the video below:"I love this song and how she danced to it was wonderful," writes a commenter on Facebook.Founder of ClassPass, an American fitness startup, Payal had earlier shared her dance video on YouTube in December last year, where it has been viewed over 6 lakh times.Let us know what you think of her performance using the comments section below.Click here for more trending stories