11 Earth Day Tips To Make Our Planet A Better Place

Earth Day is celebrated globally every year on April 22. With the aim to encourage people to be more environment friendly, the day is celebrated with festivals, rallies and celebrity support. Today, as we celebrate Earth Day 2017, let's take a moment to think about what we can actually do to help save the planet. Today's Google Doodle makes an important point about the need to be more environment-friendly. Here are some very simple and easy Earth Day tips that will go a long way in environment conservation:Turn off the lights every time you leave the room to save energy.Unplug devices and turn off electronics when not in use.Buy locally-grown produce to reduce your carbon footprint.Try carpooling or public transport instead of driving, whenever you can.Use reusable shopping bags.Fix leaky taps and turn off water when not using it to conserve water.Switch from disposable to reusable in order to reduce waste.Recycle and reuse as much as you can.Find a way to plant a tree in your neighbourhood.Upgrade your appliances to energy-efficient ones when you have to - it'll save money in the long run.Easy tips, right? Let us know how many of these you will try.Click here for more trending stories.