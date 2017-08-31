Three-Storey Building Collapses In Mumbai, Many Feared Trapped

Highlights 3-storey building collapses in Mumbai's Bhendi Bazaar Over 20 feared trapped, 3 rescued Rescue teams sent to the accident spot

A three-storey building has collapsed this morning in Mumbai's Bhendi Bazaar area. Three people have been rescued, but about 20 are still feared trapped, the police said.More than two dozen people were living in the old and dilapidated Arsiwala building on Maulana Shaukat Ali Road in the busy marketplace.Rescue teams have been rushed to the accident site. A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is at the spot as are 10 fire engines. The building is in a congested lane, but the police have cordoned the area around it.A municipal officer said they received a call that the building had collapsed at 8.40 am. "We immediately rushed fire brigade personnel to the site to rescue the trapped people. We fear that several people are trapped under the debris," the official said.The building collapsed two days after Mumbai was lashed by its heaviest rain in 12 years on Tuesday. It was not immediately clear whether the building was on a list of precarious structures compiled by the local municipal body.On Saturday. a building being demolished in Mumbai's Chandivali had crashed killing six people.