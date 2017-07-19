RJ Malishka Mocked Mumbai Civic Body. Cut To Notice For Mosquitoes

Popular Radio Jockey Malishka has been served a notice by Mumbai's civic body BMC or Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation over mosquitoes in her home, of the dengue variety - Aedes Egypti.The notice comes just after Malishka's video mocking potholes and traffic in Mumbai, which was widely shared online. The song - 'Mumbai tula BMC var bharso naye ka (Mumbai...don't you have faith in BMC)' talks about the ill-preparedness of the civic body every monsoon.The video has upset Shiv Sena members of the civic body, who have demanded legal action against Malishka. One leader has demanded a defamation case against Malishka's radio network.A Shiv Sena Corporator has even retaliated with a song of her own.The notice to Malishka's sixth floor apartment in Bandra is seen as a more serious response to her parody.BMC officials said dengue mosquitoes were found in indoor plants during a recent inspection of the radio jockey's home.RJ Malishka, a popular name not just in Mumbai but other cities as well, has been a celebrity guest on reality shows.