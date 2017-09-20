Mumbai Rains LIVE: City On Alert - Schools Closed, Airport Runway Shut

Mumbai rains live: Traffic in the city has slowed down and the local train are hit too.

Here are the live updates of Mumbai rains:



08:43 (IST) Traffic update



Traffic is normal, no waterlogging at Tardeo and Kalbadevi

08:37 (IST) All stranded long distance trains have been cleared. Suburban services also running on all lines of Western Railway from Churchgate to Dahanu Road, said Western Railways through their twitter account. 08:34 (IST)

08:34 (IST)



Traffic is moving normally in both directions on the Eastern Freeway, informed Mumbai police on their Twitter account.



They added that traffic is normal at Haji Ali Junction, Tardeo Pedder Road and Girgaon Bandstand.



It is normal on Bandra Worli sea link and in both directions in Worli

08:09 (IST) Subarban trains running normal in Churchgate-Virar section except some cases of delay up to 5 -10 minutes, tweeted Western Railways' official account.

08:07 (IST) There will be no Dabba delivery by Mumbai Dabbawalas due to heavy rains in the city, informed Subhash Talekar, Mumbai Dabbawala Association spokesperson

07:53 (IST) 5 Western Railways trains cancelled; six trains cancelled and two diverted on Central Railways, reports news agency ANI.







5 Western Railways trains cancelled; six trains cancelled and two diverted on Central Railways, reports news agency ANI. 07:50 (IST) 56 flights diverted from Mumbai airport

The main runway of Mumbai airport still closed; a total of 56 flights have been diverted. Second runway is operational. 07:49 (IST) High tide expected at 12.03 pm and a low tide at 06.04 pm today, informed Mumbai police on Twitter.

07:40 (IST) The local train operations between Virar to Church Gate are on. They have been stopped beyond Virar. They are, however, running at restricted speeds.

07:40 (IST) There were heavy rains in the city overnight, waterlogging in several parts.

07:37 (IST) Till 7 pm yesterday, the Mumbai civic body's Disaster Control said the western suburbs received 92.21 mm rains, eastern suburbs recorded 62.45 mm and south Mumbai notched 58.74 mm rainfall.

Heavy rains coupled with thunder and lightning affected most parts of Mumbai since last evening. Schools and colleges have been shut as precaution and flights towards and from the financial capital are hit. The downpour is likely to continue for the next 24 hours, the weather department predicted. Several parts of the city including South Mumbai, Kandivili, Borivali, Andheri and Bhandup, received heavy rainfall. The traffic in Mumbai has slowed down and the local train are hit too. This is the second time in two months that Mumbai is hit with heavy rains.