Indrani Mukerjea Was Injured In Jail, Confirms Medical Report

Highlights Indrani Mukerjea alleged assault by officials of jail where she is lodged She claimed seeing an inmate being assaulted by jail officials She had testified in a Mumbai court about being threatened with violence

Indrani Mukerjea, who accused officials of Mumbai's Byculla jail of assaulting her, had sustained injuries on her hands and other parts of her body, a medical report has said.Ms Mukerjea -- a former media entrepreneur jailed on charges of murdering her daughter -- claimed she was witness to the torture of a fellow prisoner last week. Her lawyer had said she had allegedly been assaulted by jail officials, who wanted her to keep silent about the matter. Ms Mukerjea, her lawyer said, had sustained bruises and she had also been threatened with sexual assault.She is expected to lodge a complaint with the police today.Appearing before a Mumbai court yesterday, Ms Mukerjea had said she witnessed the woman's beating through a hole in the door of the room where the prisoner was moved.The woman, Manjula Sheyte, had died later in hospital. Another prisoner had come forward to say she had been brutalized with a stick - the police have filed a complaint has been filed on basis of her statement.