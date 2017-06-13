Actress, 27, Found Dead In Mumbai Home, Murder Suspected

The police broke open the door of Kritika Choudhary's flat, which had stayed bolted for four days, after a call from neighbours.

Mumbai | Written by | Updated: June 13, 2017 11:10 IST
Mumbai:  A struggling actress was found dead in her apartment in Mumbai's Andheri suburb yesterday. Kritika Choudhary's decomposed body was found by the police after neighbours reported a stench from her home.

The 27-year-old, who had a bit part in the 2013 Kangana Ranaut starrer Rajjo, was working in television, the police say.

She was from Haridwar.

The police broke open her door, which had stayed bolted for four days, around 3.45 pm after a call from neighbours.

"Primarily an accidental death report) is registered and investigation is in progress. We know that she was an actress" said a police officer.

