8-Year-old Critical After Being Hit By Griddle Thrown From High Rise In Mumbai

An eight-year-old girl suffered serious injuries after being hit by a griddle thrown from a high rise building, police said today.The incident took place in Nagpada yesterday morning, when the girl, Huzequa Faizan Ansari, was returning home from tuition. Police have started a probe.She was passing by a 20-storey building, Danish Villa, when a griddle (tava) flung from the high rise landed on her head. She collapsed on the road and blood started oozing out of her head, they said.Ms Ansari was taken to a civic-run hospital, where she is still in an unconscious state, an official from Nagpada Police Station said."She is still unconscious and critical. We have started an inquiry and are questioning the residents of the building," said Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Baswat.Statements of eyewitnesses are also being recorded, the officer said."We suspect somebody from the top floor threw the griddle. But, we are yet to trace the culprit," he added.Police have registered an offence against unidentified persons under IPC section 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others).