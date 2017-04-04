2-Week-Old Kerala News Channel, 'Honey-Trapped' Minister, And 8 Reporters

Highlights Transport Minister resigned after alleged phone sex News channel admitted it misrepresented the "sting" 8 reporters surrender, the woman on tape not among them

Eight journalists in Kerala, all working with the same news channel, have surrendered to the police in connection with "honey-trapping" a minister who resigned last week over an obscene phone call.The Malayalam news channel recorded the phone call and broadcast only the minister's voice, editing out what the woman said to him.The channel's CEO, Ajith Kumar, apologized on air five days later for misrepresenting the facts. Mangalam TV, which is less than two weeks old, originally claimed that the woman who the minister spoke to was a housewife who was being harassed to provide sexual favours.Channel bosses later claimed that the woman who spoke on the phone to Transport Minister AK Saseendran was a journalist who volunteered to expose him in a sting operation. She worked with what the organization described as an investigation team set up by the channel. She is not among those who have reported to the police today.While resigning, Mr Saseendran said that the phone conversation was doctored, but that he did not wish to cause the government more embarrassment and was therefore stepping down.