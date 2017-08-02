Raids On Karnataka Minister, Resort Housing Gujarat Congress Lawmakers

August 02, 2017
Tax raids at Karnataka minister's home, Bengaluru resort where Gujarat Congress lawmakers are staying

Bengaluru: 

Mr Shivakumar is the Energy Minister in the Siddaramaiah government.

Income Tax officials reportedly searched the minister's home as well as rooms at the Eagleton Golf Resort where 42 Congress lawmakers have been staying since last week. A team of 10 tax officials, along with personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), searched the resort this morning.
 
Raids at minister DK Shivakumar's home; he was in charge of stay of the Gujarat Congress MLAs

Mr Shivakumar was in charge of the stay of the lawmakers, who were flown by the Congress to Bengaluru late on Friday night amid defections in Gujarat ahead of the Rajya Sabha election and the state polls later this year.

The Congress has alleged that its lawmakers in Gujarat were being intimidated and also were being offered Rs 15 crore in return for support to the BJP in the Rajya Sabha polls on Tuesday.

