At BJP's Mega Rally In Mangaluru, Top Leader BS Yeddyurappa Detained

BJP chief in Karnataka BS Yeddyurppa and other party leaders were detained in Mangaluru today as hundreds of BJP workers converged in the city to hold a mega motorbike rally that the police had denied permission for. Mr Yeddyurappa and the other leaders had joined the protest against what the BJP alleges are political murders of RSS and BJP workers in the communally sensitive Dakshina Kannada district.More than a thousand policemen including reserve police and rapid action force personnel were deployed in the city but they were clearly outnumbered as workers of the BJP's youth wing broke barricades and pushed against cops to try and continue their rally.They had converged from different parts of the state on bikes at Mangaluru's Nehru Maidan, a large public ground this morning. The police had allowed the party to protest at the ground between 11 am and 2 pm, but had prohibited the bike rally or a procession in the city.The BJP alleges that at least 12 of its members have been murdered in the last two years. It is demanding an investigation by central agencies CBI or NIA into the killings.