Election Commission Asks X To Take Down BJP Karnataka's Post

The EC has ordered the take down of the BJP's derogatory ad

The Election Commission has ordered microblogging website X to remove an objectionable post by the Karnataka BJP, which the party did not remove even after the state chief electoral officer had ordered to do so earlier.

A first information report (FIR) was already filed over the objectionable post.

"An FIR has already been registered in the matter... However, the post has not been taken down yet," the Election Commission (EC) in a statement.

The Congress had approached the EC with a complaint against Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra for posting "derogatory" content that could lead to law and order issues.

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee petitioned with police and EC alleging violation of model code of conduct in the video which allegedly showed Congress favouring Muslims over backward classes in reservation and fund allocation.