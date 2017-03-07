TNPSC Recruitment 2017 Major Update: Changes In Fee Structure And Concession

TNPSC Recruitment 2017: Fee Hike New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has made an important announcement in connection to examination/ registration fee and fee concession. The official notification states hike in examination and registration fee and changes in fee concession norms. In addition to this, "The Government have also revised the rate of Examination fees and fee concession applicable to various type of examinations conducted by Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission." Candidates who have already applied, who are yet to apply and those who are due to renew the registration are required to pay special attention. Other details can be found below.



Major Changes

For registering under One Time Registration for the Commissions examinations, the Registration fee has been revised from Rs 50 to Rs 150



Candidates who have registered (under One Time Registration) before 1 March 2017 can claim concession for 5 years starting from the date of their registration



Other candidates are required to pay Rs 150 as One Time Registration fee/ renewal fee. This includes candidates who have registered after 1 March 2017, who are going to register and those who are due to renew the registration.



Details of the changes in exam fees and concession norms can be found below:

As per the official notification, the above revision of exam fee will be effective from 1 March 2017.

Currently there are three ongoing TNPSC recruitment. Today is the last day to apply for Hostel Superintendent Cum Physical Training Officer post. Candidates should go through these notifications properly before applying. Other two recruitment are for



Candidates are suggested to read the official notification in full before online registration.



Jobs News



