TNPSC Recruitment 2017: Apply For Assistant Works Manager At Tnpsc.gov.in

New Delhi: TNPSC has invited online applications for direct recruitment to the post of Assistant Works Manager for the years 2015-2016. Candidates can apply for the given post at the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in. The recruitment is open in Tamil Nadu Stationery and Printing Service department. A total of 3 vacancies are available for this post. More details in this regard can be found below.
TNPSC Recruitment 2017 Highlights
Candidates having BE in printing technology can apply. Candidates are suggested to go through the minimum general educational qualification as prescribed in the Schedule to Part II of the Tamil Nadu State and Subordinate Service Rules (Now brought under Tamil Nadu Government Servants (Conditions of Service) Act, 2016). Candidates must have practical experience in letter press or offset printing in a reputed printing press for not less than five years, out of which two years must be in a supervisory capacity. Candidates having diploma in Printing Technology (letter Press or Offset) and a diploma in
Printing Technology with any elective subject awarded under the revised integrated pattern of course are also suggested to go through the official notification.
Candidates should also have adequate knowledge in Tamil.
Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in written examination and interview which will carry a total of 570 marks. Examination will be held at the Chennai centres only.
The written examination will be held on 25 June 2017.
Candidates can submit their application on or before 29 March 2017 along with prescribed registration fee and written examination fee. However the last date for payment of fee through bank (State Bank of India or Indian Bank) is 31 March 2017.
Click here for more Jobs News