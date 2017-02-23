TNPSC Recruitment 2017: Apply For 53 Geologist & Assistant Geologist Posts At Tnpsc.Gov.In

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released official notification for recruitment of Geologist and Assistant geologist posts. A total of 53 vacancies have been announced by the Commission. The Commission has sought online applications for this direct recruitment process of Assistant Geologist in Agriculture Engineering Department, Assistant Geologist in Geology and Mining Department, Assistant Geologist in Public Works Department and Geologist in Highways Department posts. Candidates should ensure their eligibility for the recruitment before applying. Interested candidates can find more details in this regard below.
TNPSC Geologist Recruitment Highlights
Vacancy Details
Assistant Geologist in Geology and Mining Department: 25
Assistant Geologist in Public Works Department: 15
Assistant Geologist in Agricultural Engineering Department: 10
Geologist in Highways Department: 3
Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: MSc in Geology is required to apply for this vacancy however for Assistant geologist (agricultural engineering department), the minimum educational qualification is degree in Geology.
Age Limit: 18-30 years (No maximum age limit for SCs, SC(A)s, STs, MBCs/DCs, BCs (OBCM)s, BCMs and DWs of all castes). For Geologist post (Highways Department) the maximum age limit for SCs, SC(A)s, STs, MBCs/DCs, BCs (OBCM)s, BCMs and DWs of all castes is 33 years. Other important details related to the age limit can be found from the official notification.
How to Apply
Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application online at tnpsc.gov.in, tnpscexams.in or tnpscexams.net.
Registration Fee
Candidates have to pay Rs 50 for one time registration. Applicants who have already registered in one time Registration system paying Rs.50 are exempted from paying the registration fee for this recruitment.
Last Date for Submission of Application
Candidates can submit online application on or before 21 March 2017
