RRB 2017: Indian Railway Conducts Online Test For 18,000 Group 3 Posts

New Delhi: Indian Railways recently conducted online recruitment examination for over 18,000 vacancies in various categories. It is touted as the largest online examination. Earlier Indian Railways conducted pen-paper based examination through its Railway Recruitment Board, popularly known as RRB. The online examination has been introduced to remove any scope for malpractices during the examination. As part of the recruitment drive, RRB had received application of more than 92 lakh candidates. Out of the 92 lakh applicants, 2.73 lakh candidates qualified the preliminary exam.
Candidates who qualified the preliminary examination were called for a written examination which was conducted between January 17-19, 2017. The exam is being conducted to fill graduate-level group-3 posts such as assistant station master, goods guard, inquiry-cum-reservation clerk, traffic and commercial apprentices and junior accounts assistant.
Previously RRB conducted the exam in the traditional pen-paper mode but it decided to introduce online recruitment exam following various allegations of question paper leak. A senior Indian Railway officer told Press Trust of India that the online exam has been introduced to bring complete transparency to the recruitment process. Indian Railways will also make the answer papers available online for candidates to check one week after the exam. He also said that, "We have shown the examinees the answers given by them and the correct answers of the questions. We had also given them opportunities to raise objections, if any, till January 30," he said.
The last stage in the recruitment process is a psychological test for assistant station masters and a typing test for senior clerks. Candidates who qualify the final stage will receive their formal appointment letter by May 2017.
In the next phase RRB will begin recruitment for about 20,000 assistant loco pilots and technical supervisor vacancies.
(With Inputs from Press Trust of India)
