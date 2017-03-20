Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Recruitment 2017 At Andhra Pradesh, Details At Appost.in

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Postal Circle has notified about Gramin Dak Sevak recruitment. A total of 1126 vacancies have been notified by the appointing authority. The last date for submission of application is 19 April 2017. Candidates who wish to apply online must register at the official website at appost.in. Out of the total number of vacancies, 625 are for the unreserved category, 284 for OBC category, 126 for SC category and 91 for ST category. While 10th pass candidates are eligible to apply, candidate must also be in the age group of 18-40 years as on the last date of submission of application through online. Other details of the job can be found below.
Candidates should note that for AP GDS recruitment, no weightage will be given for higher educational qualification during selection process. Selection will be made as per the automatic generated merit list as per the rules based on the candidates online submitted applications. In case of tie-up, the merit order will be taken DOB(higher age as merit), ST Female, SC Female, OBC/UR female, ST Male, SC Male, OBC/ UR Male.
Candidates must have adequate knowledge in computer will be required to furnish basic computer training certificate (Central Government/ State Government/ University/ Boards etc., will also be acceptable) for at least 60 days from a recognized Computer Training Institute.
After selection candidates will be required to take up residence in the branch post office village within one month.
How to apply for GDS recruitment at Andhra Pradesh?
Interested and eligible candidates are required to apply online (details in this regard are given in the notification).
Candidates are suggested to go through the official notification, in this regard:
