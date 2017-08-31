Indian-American Doctors Form Relief Fund For Hurricane Harvey Victims

Indian-American doctors have started a relief fund to help those affected by the catastrophic floods brought by Hurricane Harvey in the US state of Texas."Hurricane Harvey devastated Texas with severe winds and flash flooding. This serious natural disaster inflexed a grave loss of lives and property. Our hearts are with the victims of the disaster," said Gautam Samadder, president of the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI).He said some AAPI members and their families in Texas have also been hit by Harvey.The amount collected through donations will be given to the governor of Texas.AAPI physicians represent 10 percent of all physicians in America but service approximately 30 percent of the patients in the country, Dr Samadder said.He said the AAPI is concerned about the devastation caused by Harvey and is in the forefront to support and help people affected by the historic storm.He called upon upon his fellow physicians to offer help for the purpose."At this time of the need, it is our responsibility to provide all the possible assistance to the victims of this grave natural disaster in Texas. Our physicians in Texas will serve the victims at no charge for next the 2-4 weeks," Dr Samadder said.