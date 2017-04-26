British Sikh Barrister Jasvir Singh Receives Order Of The British Empire From Prince William

A British Sikh barrister has received the prestigious Order of the British Empire (OBE) from Prince William for his services to the community at London's Buckingham Palace.Jasvir Singh, the founding chair of City Sikhs, received Officer of the Most Excellent OBE from Prince William, the second in line to the British throne who often steps in for Queen Elizabeth II at investiture ceremonies where such medals are officially conferred."It was a humbling experience. I met many inspiring people, including scientists, artists, Paralympians, and various members of the Armed Forces and the Police, and found out about their remarkable achievements," Singh said in a statement after the ceremony last week."I also spoke to Prince William and commended him for the work he and his brother, Prince Harry, are doing to help remove the stigma of mental health problems," he added.City Sikhs is among a number of Sikh organisations in Britain and claims a membership of 6,000 members. It says it is involved with several important projects, including the 'Grand Trunk Project' which is led by the 'Faiths Forum for London' and is looking to foster better relationships between communities of South Asian heritage in towns and cities throughout the country.Other British Sikhs at the investiture ceremony included Brinder Singh Mahon, who received the OBE for services to education, and Detective Sergeant Sarbjit Kaur from Merseyside Police, who received an MBE for services to policing.The honours had been announced in the official UK government Gazette as part of the annual New Year's honours list.The OBE is an award granted by the government of the UK and awarded, typically in person, by the current king or queen of the nation to individuals who have performed excellent work in arts, sciences, public services and charitable efforts.