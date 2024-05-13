3 Bank Employees Die In UP Car Crash Caused By Monkey On Road

The collision is attributed to the sudden appearance of a monkey on the roadway, police said.

Three people died after a speeding tanker collided with a car on the Moradabad-Aligarh National Highway in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. The accident took place in the Domghar area of Moradabad.

The victims were identified as Axis Bank manager Saurabh Srivastava, cashier Divyanshu and another individual named Amit.

The three Axis Bank employees' journey was cut short when their car collided head-on with a speeding tanker, instantly killing two. Amit who was severely injured in the accident died at a hospital during treatment.

As soon as the accident took place, bystanders rushed to the scene and called the police. The police have initiated an investigation to determine the exact cause of the collision.

