Woman Dead In Pakistani Firing In Jammu And Kashmir's Nowshera Sector

A woman has died and another man was injured in Pakistani firing along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowshera sector on Wednesday night.Pakistani Army initiated indiscriminate firing from small arms and mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Naushera sector in Rajouri district around 10.30 pm yesterday.Indian Army posts are retaliating strongly and effectively, army sources have said. The intermittent firing is still on.This comes a week after an Army officer and a Border Security Force constable were killed in firing after Pakistan violated the ceasefire by firing rockets along the Line of Control in Poonch district. A head constable and Junior commissioned officer or JCO were also seriously injured in the attack.At least one incident of ceasefire violation by Pakistan has been reported daily along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir in 2015 and 2016, with 23 security personnel being killed in the two years, the Home Ministry said in a Right To Information or RTI reply last week.Pakistan violated the ceasefire across the Line of Control 449 times in 2016, as compared to 405 violations in 2015. Major General (retd) GD Bakshi said Pakistan is running a "covert" war against India. "Though Pakistan talks about peace, it does not believe in it, and Jammu and Kashmir is an example," he said.