'Wasn't Aware Of Benefits of Turning Approver': Indrani Mukerjea's Driver

Shyamvar Rai, one of the accused who turned an approver in the Sheena Bora murder case, told the CBI court that he was not aware that after becoming the key witness in the case he would be entitled to an acquittal.Mr Rai, a former driver of Indrani Mukerjea, turned approver in September 2015 when he moved an application before the metropolitan magistrate in which he claimed he wanted to "tell the truth".He, however, remembers little about the manner in which his application was moved. During his cross-examination by defence lawyers, Mr Rai failed to confirm the contents of his application before the court as they were in English, a language he didn't read, write, speak or understand. The only thing he could confirm was his signature in Hindi.Mr Rai, who was deposing in the case a few days ago, had also told the CBI court that he feared for his life after which he was provided protection inside the jail and additional security for his travels to the court.The murder came to light in 2015 when he was caught by police while trying to dispose of a country-made pistol and bullets. Three years after Ms Bora's murder, this was his third attempt at getting rid of the 'parcel' which was allegedly given by Ms Mukerjea."The police caught me and found the weapon," Mr Rai said, adding that during the interrogation he told them about Sheena Bora's killing.He confessed about the crime before a magistrate later as he was "remorseful", Mr Rai said.After his statement, the police arrested Indrani Mukerjea, Sanjeev Khanna and Shyamvar Rai and recovered the remains of Sheena Bora's body from a jungle in Raigad district. Peter Mukerjea was arrested later.According to the CBI, financial dispute was the reason for Indrani Mukerjea to hatch the conspiracy. Sheena Bora was also in a relationship with Peter Mukerjea's son from earlier marriage, Rahul, which Indrani Mukerjea disapproved of.