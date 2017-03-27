Vyapam Scam: Opposition Asks BJP to Remove Shivraj Singh Chouhan From Chief Minister's Position

Leader of opposition in Madhya Pradesh Assembly Ajay Singh today urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove Shivraj Singh Chouhan from the post of Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister in the wake of CAG observations in Vyapam scam.The recently released Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report has rebuked the state government over Vyapam scam."I have written a letter to Prime Minister Modi and urged that Shivraj Singh Chouhan should be removed from the post of Chief Minister as Vyapam scam took shape during his tenure. The CAG too has rapped the state government over it," Mr Singh told reporters here today.The CAG has passed strictures against the Madhya Pradesh government for "systematic subversion of rules" in appointment of director and controller of the scam-tainted Professional Examination Board (also known by its Hindi name -Vyapam).Mr Singh alleged that 53 persons died and 55 FIRs were registered in connection with the scam. Nearly 2,500 persons were facing investigation by various agencies including the CBI. Now, CAG has highlighted irregularities in it. Besides, 2,100 persons were arrested in connection of this massive admission and recruitment racket, he said."All this (Vyapam scam) transpired during the tenure of Chouhan as CM. He was incharge of the state's medical education department when this scam occurred. The CM himself has admitted to the irregularities in 1,378 appointments made through Vyapam," he said.Leader of opposition said, "Surprisingly, none of the investigating agency summoned the chief minister to get details about the scam."When former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh can be summoned on ground of being incharge of coal ministry, why a chief minister can't be examined?"Mr Singh said, earlier, two chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh - Uma Bharti and Babulal Gaur were removed from their post by the top BJP leadership when charges were not even related to corruption."Why BJP's top leadership is going soft on Chouhan?" he wanted to know.