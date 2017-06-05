Violence Cannot Stop BJP's Growth In Kerala, Says Amit Shah

BJP chief Amit Shah, who is on a three-day visit to Kerala, said the BJP's rise in Kerala cannot be stopped by violence. Launching a vigorous attack on the state's ruling CPM, Mr Shah accused the party of trying to "suppress" the BJP's growth through violence. It was a matter of "shame", he added, that most of the political murders in the state took place in Kannur, the home district of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan,Mr Shah is on a 95-day journey to boost the BJP in states where the party is in a weak position. Kerala is one of the crucial stopovers."If the Chief Minister and his party think that they can suppress the growth of BJP with intimidation, they are under a misapprehension," he said was quoted as saying by news agency Press Trust of India at a function in Thiruvananthapuram.Recalling that 13 members of the BJP and its ideological mentor, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh or RSS, had taken place after the LDF came to power in the state, he said the party will ensure that those responsible get maximum punishment."The BJP in Kerala is ready to march forward. From the acceptance the saffron party received among all sections of society, BJP-led NDA government will come to power in the state," he was quoted as saying by PTI.Kerala is one of the seven states, where Amit Shah said the party has to expand its footprint.In the last assembly elections in 2016, The BJP won its first seat in Kerala, which alternately votes the Left and the Congress to power. The party also became the first runner-up in seven assembly constituencies.