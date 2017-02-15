Uttarakhand Election 2017: Polling On Karnaprayag Seat To Be Held on March 9 Says Poll Panel

Polling to Karnaprayag constituency of Uttarakhand postponed due to the death of BSP candidate Kuldeep Singh Kanwasi will now be held on March 9.Mr Kanwasi was killed and two others were injured when their car fell into a gorge in Chamoli district on Sunday.The date for nomination of the new BSP candidate is February 20, office of the Chief Electoral Officer here informed quoting a communication from the Election Commission of India.Scrutiny will take place on February 21. The last date for withdrawal of nomination will be February 23 and polling to the seat will be held on March 9, an official said.69 of a total of 70 assembly seats barring Karnaprayag will go to polls in the single phase assembly elections in Uttarakhand tomorrow.Karnaprayag is a high profile constituency from where Deputy Speaker of the state assembly Anusuya Prasad Maikhuri is contesting.