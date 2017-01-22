Uttar Pradesh Elections 2017: BJP Handed 'Jhaadu' To The People, Says Akhilesh Yadav

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections, scheduled for February 11, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav jibed that instead of ushering in "acche din" (good days), Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre had handed over "jhaadu" (broom) to the people, referring to the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, and asked them to do yoga. He further criticised the BJP for diverting from their development agenda."Some parties are in the fray, who have nothing to say about what they have done," the Chief Minister said at an event in Lucknow, after releasing the Samajwadi Party's manifesto for the upcoming assembly polls."The BJP has done nothing to talk about development. They sometimes give you a 'jhaadu' or ask you to perform yoga," he added."People are desperately looking for those who had promised 'acche din'.. Please tell me what is 'acche din'. What is your definition of 'acche din'? Many attempts were made to vitiate the atmosphere and ruin the state but we did not let it happen," Mr Yadav further said.The Chief Minister urged the people of Uttar Pradesh to vote for the incumbent government's motto of 'kaam bolta hai' (work speaks)."Trust me again and let us form the government. Balanced development will be carried forward," Mr Yadav said.

Mr Yadav released the Samajwadi Party's manifesto for the upcoming UP polls along with his wife and Lok Sabha MP Dimple Yadav. Party patriarch Mulayam Singh and his brother Shivpal Yadav skipped the event altogether.



Following a bitter feud, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav's faction tightened their grip over the Samajwadi Party from his father Mulayam Singh Yadav, who was accorded with a newly created designation of 'Sangrakshak' or guardian.



(with inputs from PTI)



