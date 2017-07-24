Eminent Space Scientist UR Rao Dies At 85

Eminent space scientist and former chairman of ISRO Professor UR Rao has died at his Bengaluru home early this morning. He was 85.He was responsible for the launch of India's first satellite Aryabhatta"Rao breathed his last during the early hours, around 3 AM today," ISRO Public Relations Director Deviprasad Karnik told news agency PTI. Prof. Rao is survived by his wife, son and daughter.Known for his expertise in inter-planetary exploration, Prof Rao was the brain behind what science needs to be done using Chandrayaan-1 and Mangalyaan. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 1976 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2017 for his contribution to Indian space technology.In 2013, he became the first Indian space scientist to be inducted into the prestigious 'Satellite Hall of Fame' in Washington DC on and the 'IAF Hall of Fame' in Mexico's Guadalajara.He was looking forward to India's maiden launch to planet Venus in the coming years.