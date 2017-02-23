UP Elections 2017: Phase 4 Polls Today After Hectic, Personal Campaign

UP polls 2017: 53 constituencies go to polls in the fourth phase today.

Lucknow: Fifty-three constituencies of Uttar Pradesh, spread over 12 districts, go to polls in the fourth of the seven-phase elections in the state today. Among them the five constituencies of Raebareli, the parliamentary seat of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, and the parched Bundelkhand zone. This phase of election had been preceded by a high profile campaign, which saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, his alliance partner Rahul Gandhi and BSP chief Mayawati hit the road to villages and small towns of the state. The tone of the campaign got shrill and increasingly personal.