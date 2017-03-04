UP Elections 2017 Live: PM Modi's Notes Ban Caused A Dent, Lakhs Of People Lost Jobs, Says Mayawati

UP Elections 2017: BSP chief Mayawati is addressing a rally in Varanasi.

BJP and Samajwadi Party-Congress fighting for the second and the third place.

In roadshows of both BJP and SP-Congress today in Varanasi, most of the crowd are onlookers.

People have been called from neighbouring Bihar and Madhya Pradesh for the roadshows.

You can get the media limelight for a while with the crowds, but they can't vote for you. The voters are here in front of me. (Mayawati hits out at BJP).

The people of UP have made up their mind to give BSP a majority government.

BSP is getting large amounts of votes in sixth phase.

The BSP's government will also fulfil the dream of BR Ambedkar.

The BJP and SP-Congress are making false claims about support in UP, shows their deceitful side.

Don't vote for other parties, especially SP. You know the work that SP has done in UP and (PM) Modi at centre. Their wrong policy decisions has cost the states.

The BJP can't muster the courage to name a Chief Minister candidate.

SP is known as the government of 'jungle raj'.

UP has to decide if it wants to vote for such a government or elect blemish-free face of the BSP.

BJP had promised in 2014 to bring back black money and deposit 15 lakh in each person's bank account.

Wherever you go in Varanasi there's dirt and filth. They have not even cleaned their mother Ganga.

Whatever promises BJP had made, the PM had made, have not been fulfilled.

Varanasi will punish them, the mother Ganga will punish them.

Their theatrics of kinds has been exposed.

PM's notes ban has caused a dent and people have not been able to recover from it. Lakhs have lost jobs.

BJP, before banning the notes, they converted/managed money in UP for big industrialists. This has not been exposed in the media.

This proves that notes ban was not only for their personal gains but also to take people's attention off key election issues.

The Dalit Rohit Vemula controversy is proof that BJP will work against the backward classes.

The reservation that backward classes have got in the constitution is not because of the Congress but BR Ambedkar.

Dalit and Adhivasis, after they got reservation, were not included in centre's list through false means and stripped off its benefits.



