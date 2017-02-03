Budget
Collapse
Expand

UP Election 2017: Amit Shah's 'Padyatra' In Meerut Today

All India | | Updated: February 03, 2017 03:45 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
UP Election 2017: Amit Shah's 'Padyatra' In Meerut Today

Amit Shah will embark on a 'padyatra' in Meerut.

Lucknow:  BJP National President Amit Shah will today embark on a 'padyatra' in Meerut in the crucial region of western Uttar Pradesh where the party had fared well in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls due to polarisation of voters.

"Party president Shah will take out a padyatra in Meerut today. It will start from Purani Chungi and after passing through Delhi road and Sharda road end at Ghantaghar. After this Shah will address a gathering," BJP state General Secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak said in Lucknow on Thursday.

Polling in Meerut will be held in the first phase on February 11. UP will have seven-phase polling ending March 8.

Mr Shah's yatra will galvanise party cadre and help in making a wave in favour of BJP in west UP districts of Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras, Agra, Firozabad, Etah and Kasganj that are going to poll in the first phase, Mr Pathak added.
 

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READGoa Elections 2017: Why BJP's Michael Lobo, Who Once Washed Dishes, Is Sure He Will Win
Amit ShahAmit shah padyatraUP elections 2017BJP president Amit Shah

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Budget 2017Live ScoreRaeesKaabilIncome Tax RatesUnion Budget 2017

................................ Advertisement ................................