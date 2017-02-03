UP Election 2017: Amit Shah's 'Padyatra' In Meerut Today

BJP National President Amit Shah will today embark on a 'padyatra' in Meerut in the crucial region of western Uttar Pradesh where the party had fared well in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls due to polarisation of voters."Party president Shah will take out a padyatra in Meerut today. It will start from Purani Chungi and after passing through Delhi road and Sharda road end at Ghantaghar. After this Shah will address a gathering," BJP state General Secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak said in Lucknow on Thursday.Polling in Meerut will be held in the first phase on February 11. UP will have seven-phase polling ending March 8.Mr Shah's yatra will galvanise party cadre and help in making a wave in favour of BJP in west UP districts of Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras, Agra, Firozabad, Etah and Kasganj that are going to poll in the first phase, Mr Pathak added.