After UP Molestation, Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan's Shocking Advice To Women

After a shocking video of 14 men molesting two women in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur emerged, Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan today said, "What is there to be surprised about. There have been so many rapes and murders (in the state) under the new government. Girls should also avoid places jahan besharmi ka nanga naach ho raha ho (where they are vulnerable and can be molested)." He blamed "Yogiji and the media because of their negligence crime is increasing in UP".A group of men molested and groped two women, shot a video on their mobile phones before posting it on social media. It is not clear when this video was shot, but the clips reportedly were circulated over the last fortnight. The police have filed a case of molestation. The main accused has been arrested and the police say they are looking for more people involved in the incident.The police hasn't been able to identity the victims, but in the footage, the men can be seen blocking their way on a narrow road. They are groping, pushing, pulling and abusing the helpless women. The women's wails and screams can be heard as they plead with their molesters to let them go to no avail.Last year, Mr Khan had bizarrely suggested that there could be a "political conspiracy" to defame the then Akhilesh Yadav government in the Bulandshahr highway gang-rape in which a 14-year-old girl and her 35-year-old mother were gang-raped for almost three hours. The family was going to a funeral late on July 29, when armed men stopped their car, tied and beat up the men and gang-raped the duo.Refreshing the memories of the horrific incident, he said today, "Bulandshahr ke haadse ke baad har shaqs ko kamse kam apni ghar ki aurat ko, koshish karna chahiye ghar mein rakhen (After Bulandshahr gang-rape case, people should ensure that women of their house stay indoors as much as possible).""We need to investigate whether this is a conspiracy by opponents who want to defame the government," said Mr Khan."For votes, people can stoop to any level. There can be a Muzaffarnagar, a Shamli and Kairana... why not this? For power, politicians can murder people, trigger riots, kill innocent people, so the truth has to be found out," he remarked, which was panned by his rivals and activists.He was then asked to submit an unconditional apology to the Supreme Court for calling the case "a political conspiracy".