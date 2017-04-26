Udan, PM Modi's Cheap Flight To Small Towns Project, Takes Off Tomorrow: 10 Facts

Under UDAN, tickets to small towns will be available at Rs 2,500 for 500 km journeys.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the ambitious UDAN, a scheme to help people to fly cheap to small-towns, tomorrow. Three flights will be flagged off from Jubbarhatti, an airport on the outskirts of Shimla. UDAN is short for "Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik", meaning common man flies. With aviation being regarded as a sunrise sector, it became the centerpiece of India's first national aviation policy launched in June last year. Announced four months later, Udan connects small towns with big cities. The lowest airfare is Rs 2,500. The Prime Minister's office called it a "first-of-its-kind scheme globally to stimulate regional connectivity through a market-based mechanism".