Putin Says He Expects To Meet PM Modi At SCO Summit Next Week

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he aims to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a regional forum next week, while calling for stepped-up trade cooperation between the two nations.

At a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the Kremlin on Monday, Putin highlighted a recovery in trade turnover between Russia and India following a dip the prior year. He then asked the foreign minister to pass on his greetings to the prime minister.

"I would like to ask you to convey my very best wishes to Mr. Modi," Putin said. "I hope to see him in the near future, as we planned, during the work of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Our schedule is such that we will probably be able to meet once again this year."

The SCO will be held in the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek, on August 31-September 1. Jaishankar responded by pointing out that the two leaders would likely meet again after that.

"I would like to note that our economic cooperation has grown significantly," Jaishankar told the Russian leader. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is looking forward to meeting you at the SCO summit and also hopes that you will have the opportunity to attend the BRICS summit and hold this annual summit."

The 18th BRICS summit will be held in New Delhi on September 12-13. Member states include Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, as well as Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia Iran, and the United Arab Emirates.

Putin pledged that Russia would boost supplies of fertilizer to India.

Russia and India's relations date back decades to the Cold War era, when the Soviet Union provided military backing and arms to the then-non-aligned New Delhi at a time when Washington was closely tied with neighboring Pakistan.

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