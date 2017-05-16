Tubelight's The Radio Song Is Out. Salman Khan Will Win Your Heart With His Dance Moves

The first song of Salman Khan's much-awaited film Tubelight is finally out. The 51-year-old actor along with filmmaker Kabir Khan and Sohail Khan launched the first song from the movie in Dubai. Tubelight's first song, titled The Radio Song will surely take you back to the 60s with its retro beats. In the two-minute clip shared by the makers of the film, Salman Khan can be seen cheering and dancing along with several people. The song has been voiced by Kamaal Khan & Amit Mishra. The music of the peppy track has been composed by Pritam and the lyrics have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.
Highlights
- In the song, Salman Khan can be seen cheering
- The song has been voiced by Kamaal Khan & Amit Mishra
- Tubelight is scheduled to be released in theatres on June 23
Watch Tubelight's first song The Radio Song here:
On Wednesday, Kabir Khan announced that Tubelight is the first Bollywood movie to get a personalized emoji on Twitter. The emoji has been inspired by Salman Khan's first look for the film.
Happy to announce tht Tubelight becms the FIRST Bollywood film with its own character emoji #TubelightKiEid! @BeingSalmanKhan@TwitterIndia— Kabir Khan (@kabirkhankk) May 16, 2017
On May 4, the makers of the film unveiled the teaser of Tubelight which was an instant hit.
Tubelight is set in 1962 Sino-Indian war. The film also stars Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and Sohail Khan. Shah Rukh will be making a cameo appearance in the film. Speaking about the Raees actor's role in the film, Kabir Khan told Indian Express: "It was a role screaming for a superstar cameo otherwise I wouldn't have. I find it gimmicky. But when you will watch the film, you will realise the role needed a superstar."
Tubelight is scheduled to be released in theatres on June 23, two days ahead of Eid.