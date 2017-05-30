Top Education Body UGC Moves To Make Father's Name On Degree Certificate Optional

The University Grants Commission or UGC will soon work on a proposal to make printing father's name on a degree document optional, Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar told news agency PTI in an interview."We are okay with the idea. Whether the student wants to mention mother's name or father's name should be his or her choice," Mr Javadekar said in the interview. "We like the concept and have no objection to it. The UGC will work on it soon," he added.The HRD Ministry has in-principle agreed to the suggestion made by Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi.Following concerns raised by single mothers, Ms Gandhi last month wrote to Mr Javadekar, asking him to change the rule that requires father's name to be mandatorily mentioned on degree certificates of students."I have been approached by several women who are separated from their husbands and who face problems getting degree certificates issued for their children without their father's name," Ms Gandhi said in the letter.In the letter, Ms Gandhi said breakdown of marriages is now a reality and rules must reflect this. "Keeping in view the sensitivity of the single/separated mother, we need to make a provision for this purpose by changing rules/guidelines," she said in the letter.Last year, after a request by Ms Gandhi, the Ministry of External Affairs had revised passport application rules, and announced that the name of only one parent would be needed to apply for a passport. The new rule eased the passport application process for children of single parents.