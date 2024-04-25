UGC Releases NEP SAARTHI Names, Selected Candidates To Drive Educational Reforms

UGC had invited nominations from universities, colleges, and institutions for NEP SAARTHI.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced the names of NEP SAARTHI (National Education Policy - Student Ambassador For Academic Reforms In Transforming Higher Education in India). Alongside, the university body has also released the roles and responsibilities associated with this programme.

NEP SAARTHI is an initiative by the UGC aimed at encouraging students to actively participate in implementing the provisions of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The objective is to create an environment where students can engage with the community and drive reforms in higher education.

To promote student involvement and awareness of educational reforms, the UGC launched the NEP SAARTHI initiative. The initiative seeks individuals with outstanding personalities, excellent communication skills, organisational capabilities, creativity, a sense of responsibility, and leadership qualities to conduct outreach programs.

Following nominations from Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs), the UGC has released the names of the selected candidates.

"The UGC believes that participation in this initiative will not only be personally enriching but also play a significant role in shaping the future of higher education in India," the university body stated.

Objectives:

Create awareness and promote the initiatives of NEP 2020 among students on campus

Encourage and motivate students to actively participate in implementing the NEP 2020 initiatives

Establish a feedback mechanism for the UGC to understand the impact of NEP 2020 initiatives on students and address their concerns

Role of NEP SAARTHI:

Work as an ambassador to promote NEP 2020

Create awareness regarding NEP 2020

Disseminate information regarding NEP 2020

Promote NEP 2020 initiatives on social media

Collect feedback from students to improve the implementation of NEP 2020

Provide guidance to students and other stakeholders regarding NEP 2020 initiatives and how they can benefit from them

Responsibilities: