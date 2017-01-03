Today's Google Doodle Is A Tribute To Savitribai Phule

New Delhi: Born on 3 January 1831, Savitribai Phule was a social reformer and poet. Many of her poems were against discrimination and advised people to get educated. She is regarded as an important figure of the social reform movement in Maharashtra. Along with her husband, Jyotirao Phule, she played a major role in improving women's rights in India during the British Raj. Together she founded the first women's school at Bhide Wada in Pune in 1848 and became country's first woman teacher and headmistress. In her honour, the University of Pune was renamed as Savitribai Phule University in 2014.
Today on her 186th birthday, Google remembers her with a doodle. It is a colourful doodle with Savitribai Phule embracing women symbolising her efforts to get them empowered and educated. It shows many women gathered at a place, maybe a school where there are being taught.
She was one of the first modern Indian feminists. Born into a family of farmers in Naigaon, Maharashtra, she was nine years old when was got married to 13-year-old Jyotirao Phule. During her lifetime she noticed the plight of women. It was she who decided to stand up against widows shaving their heads. She also opened a care center for pregnant rape victims and helped deliver their children. The care center was called "Balhatya Pratibandhak Griha".
Savitribai fought for the rights of women, peasants, Dalits and backward castes. She has put together some writing of inestimable value and her works continue to inspire many till date. Savitribai Phule died on 10 March 1897 while treating a patient.