Threats by Azam Khan Near Counting Centre Caught On Camera

Senior Samajwadi Party leader and Rampur legislator Azam Khan has landed in a controversy after his alleged outburst at a government officer for not allowing his car into the counting centre. On the day of counting, as Mr Khan won, he reportedly had to walk through a muddy road to collect his winner's certificate. The infuriated leader lashed out at the sub-divisional magistrate, threatening him multiple times -- an exchange that was caught on camera."The election code of conduct is in place right now, but it will be off in a few days and then, I'll take action against you," Mr Khan is heard saying in the video footage to Abhay Kumar Gupta, the Sub Divisional magistrate of Rampur Sadar."Is this why I brought you here? You were lying in some garbage dump... you had cried and asked for a transfer. You change colours this easily?" he is heard saying.