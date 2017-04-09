Robbery In Delhi-Patna Rajdhani Express Near Buxar In Bihar

A gang allegedly looted passengers of cash and valuables at gunpoint and assaulted some of them aboard the New Delhi-Patna Rajdhani Express in Bihar's Buxar district this morning, the police said.A dozen men barged into three coaches of the train near the Buxar railway station, about 125 km from Patna, and threatened to shoot the passengers if they tried to resist the robbery, the passengers told the police.At least seven Government Railway Police (GRP) official -- a Sub Inspector and six constables -- were suspended and an FIR was registered at the Patna railway station after the angry passengers protested here.The passengers told the police that the robbers boarded the train somewhere between Mughalsarai and Buxar. After looting them, they pulled the chain to stop the train and fled.Patna Rail Superintendent of Police Jitender Mishra said an inquiry has been launched into the incident and the criminals would be arrested soon.