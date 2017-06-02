Tension In Muzaffarnagar Village Over Cow Slaughter Allegations

All India | Written by | Updated: June 02, 2017 23:27 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Tension In Muzaffarnagar Village Over Cow Slaughter Allegations

A police team that was investigating allegations of cow slaughter was attacked in Muzaffarnagar.

Lucknow:  Tensions flared in western Uttar Pradesh's  Muzaffarnagar district after allegations of cow slaughter in a village.

A police team had gone to the Sherpur village under the Nagar Kotwali police station this afternoon after an anonymous call related to cow slaughter in the village.

The team reached the village and was conducting a door-to-door search when it was attacked by a group of men who also threw stones at the police and set three police motorcycles on fire.

The police has called in reinforcements and there is tension in the area. So far, the allegations of cow slaughter have not been proven.  Those accused of assaulting the police are on the run.

Trending

Share this story on

2 Shares
ALSO READKamal Haasan Threatens To Quit Films, Says GST Rate Will Ruin Cinema
MuzaffarnagarCow SlaughterUttar Pradesh

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BaywatchA Death In The Gunj Sachin: A Billion DreamsHalf GirlfriendPirates Of The Caribbean 5Hindi MediumICC Champions Trophy ScheduleLive Cricket Score

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................