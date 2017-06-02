Tension In Muzaffarnagar Village Over Cow Slaughter Allegations

Tensions flared in western Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district after allegations of cow slaughter in a village.A police team had gone to the Sherpur village under the Nagar Kotwali police station this afternoon after an anonymous call related to cow slaughter in the village.The team reached the village and was conducting a door-to-door search when it was attacked by a group of men who also threw stones at the police and set three police motorcycles on fire.The police has called in reinforcements and there is tension in the area. So far, the allegations of cow slaughter have not been proven. Those accused of assaulting the police are on the run.