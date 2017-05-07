Digvijaya Singh's ISIS Comment On Telangana Cops 'Idiotic': Venkaiah Naidu

Describing the comment made by Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Telangana Police as "idiotic", Union minister M Venkaiah Naidu today urged the state government to take a case filed against the leader to its logical end."The Telangana government should take legal action against him for these comments. I believe they have filed (a) case. It is good. They should take the case to its logical conclusion," Venkaiah told a party meeting in Hyderabad."We cannot allow this kind of irresponsible, immature and idiotic comments. It would demoralise the police force. Some of the comments made by this kind of leaders are demoralising the security forces in Kashmir," added Mr Naidu.Mr Singh, in-charge of the Congress in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, kicked up a row recently with his remarks that the Telangana Police had set up a "bogus" ISIS website to radicalise Muslim youths and encourage them to join the terrorist outfit.Based on a complaint by TRS MLA M Gopi Nath, the Hyderabad police lodged a case against Mr Singh over his remarks.Heaping praise on policemen of Telangana, Mr Naidu said they were doing an exemplary job in tackling the Maoist menace."Telangana police have time and again demonstrated courage and sincerity in tackling religious extremism and terrorism. Many personnel lost their lives. They have done exemplary work in curbing Naxalite movement when the state was united. Today also their work is commendable," he added.Speaking about the BJP, he said the NDA is currently ruling in 17 states and 65 per cent of the geographical area of the country has the party's presence.He called on the party cadre to help spread its wings in the remaining area also."(Prime Minister) Narendra Modi has reached every household in the country. Now the party has to reach their doorsteps. This is the target before us," he said.Meanwhile, Union Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya described Modi as "Sardar Patel of 21st century".According to him, the NDA government has targeted to ensure toilet in every school by 2019.