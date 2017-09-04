Teachers' Day 2017: PM Narendra Modi Urges All Gurus To 'Teach To Transform' While acknowledging the role of a teacher in the transformation of the society, PM Narendra Modi said that experiences in a teacher's life immensely contribute to their students' lives

Ahead of Teachers' Day , which is marked in honour of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan , who was born on September 5, 1888, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered him for his contribution to the nation and urged all teachers to 'transform and empower' lives.During the 35th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', he said, "This year, when we celebrate Teachers' Day, can we take an oath of beginning a campaign 'teach to transform, educate to empower and learn to lead.""Dr Radhakrishnan was the President, but all through his life, he saw himself as a teacher. He preferred to live a teacher's life. He was committed to being a teacher. He was a scholar, a diplomat, the President of India and yet, quintessentially, a teacher. I salute him," he added.PM Modi also underlined the role of a teacher in sparking a love for learning in the student and quoted famous scientist Albert Einstein, according to whom, "It is the supreme art of the teacher to awaken joy in creative expression and knowledge."While acknowledging the role of a teacher in the transformation of the society, PM Modi said that experiences in a teacher's life immensely contribute to their students' lives."When we speak about transformation in our country, we must think of our teachers as we do of our mothers. The teacher plays a vital role in transformation. In the life of every teacher, there are incidents of simple efforts that succeeded in bringing about a transformation in somebody's life," he added."Come, let's move forward with the mantra, 'Teach to Transform'," PM Modi urged.