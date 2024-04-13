All About 'Raji: An Ancient Epic' Video Game Played By PM Modi With Gamers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met with a select group of Indian gamers. Seven gamers, including Animesh Agrawal, Naman Mathur, Mithilesh Patankar, Payal Dhare, Tirth Mehta, Ganesh Gangadhar, and Anshu Bisht, met with the Prime Minister, and discussed the growth of the gaming industry in India.

Topics ranged from the increasing number of games based on Indian mythology to the government's recognition of gaming creativity.

After the discussion, PM Modi tried his hand at various games across different platforms, including VR-based, mobile, and PC/console games. One such game was "Raji: An Ancient Epic”.

Raji: An Ancient Epic

"Raji: An Ancient Epic" is an action-adventure video game developed by Nodding Heads Games, an independent game studio based in India.

The game draws inspiration from Indian mythology and culture, set in the backdrop of ancient India, as per the official website.

"Raji: An Ancient Epic" was released in 2020 on various platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. They have won three awards at the Taipei Game Show 2021: Best Narration, Grand Prix, and Winners Circle Award.

As per the official website of Raji: An Ancient Epic, gamers get a chance to “experience a dramatic story of young siblings. Raji and Golu are sister and brother who have been separated by the attacking demonic hordes and now find themselves in the middle of the great war. Raji has taken it upon herself to find her brother and put an end to this reckless war. However, this can only happen if she manages to break down the might and stratagem devised by the great lord of demons, Mahabalasura.”