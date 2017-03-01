Supersonic Interceptor Missile Successfully Test-Fired In Odisha

India today successfully test-fired an indigenously developed supersonic interceptor missile capable of destroying incoming enemy ballistic missile at low altitudes.This Advanced Air Defence (AAD) missile, which was tested for the second time in less than a month, is part of an effort to put in place a multilayer missile defence system.The interceptor is a 7.5-metre single stage solid rocket propelled guided missile equipped with a navigation system, a high-tech computer and an electromechanical activator, the official said."The test launch was conducted in order to validate various parameters of the interceptor in flight mode. It was a low altitude trial," a defence official said.The interceptor was engaged against a Prithvi missile fired from launch complex 3 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur which took the trajectory of a hostile ballistic missile.In about four minutes, the interceptor positioned at Abdul Kalam Island in the Bay of Bengal roared through its trajectory to destroy the incoming hostile missile mid-air in an endoatmospheric altitude, the official said."The mission was excellent and it was a direct hit," said a scientist of the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO).The interceptor missile had its own mobile launcher, secure data link for interception, independent tracking and homing capabilities and sophisticated radars, said an official.In its first test in May last year, the AAD missile was successfully test launched off the Odisha coast.On February 11, an incoming hostile ballistic missile target was successfully intercepted at high altitude - above 50km of the earth's atmosphere - by an exoatmospheric interceptor missile off the same base.