All About HAMMER Missiles, Weapon Used On Rafale Jets

India and France are expected to sign an MoU for the joint production of HAMMER missiles during French President Emmanuel Macron's three-day official visit. Macron will arrive in Mumbai on February 16. He will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 17, the External Affairs Ministry said.

What Is HAMMER Missile?

HAMMER (Highly Agile Modular Munition Extended Range) missile is currently used on Rafale fighter aircraft and has so far been imported from France. Under the proposed arrangement, manufacturing is expected to shift to India.

The term HAMMER refers to the idea of a hammer strike flattening a surface, reflecting the weapon's ability to destroy its intended target. It is a smart precision-guided bomb designed for accurate air-to-ground attacks.

India has approved a proposal worth Rs 3.25 lakh crore to procure 114 Rafale fighter jets for the Indian Air Force

The weapon has a strike range of roughly 60 to 70 kilometres. It has been found effective in mountainous regions and against heavily protected bunkers. Local production is expected to improve supply speed for the Air Force, reduce reliance on imports and support the Make in India push.

The missile was first displayed publicly in 2007 at the Paris Air Show under the name AASM (Armement Air-Sol Modulaire). In 2011, it was renamed HAMMER. It is categorised as a medium-range air-to-ground weapon.

Capabilities And Technical Strengths

The missile weighs around 330 kilograms and is designed to deliver precise strikes even in high-altitude areas. It operates on a fire-and-forget principle, meaning once the target is locked and the missile is launched, it does not require further guidance.

The system can engage both stationary and moving targets and uses advanced navigation technology to minimise the chances of missing.

Different warhead options are available, ranging from 125 kilograms to 1,000 kilograms. The missile can operate in all weather conditions and can be used during both day and night operations.

A single Rafale aircraft can carry six 250-kilogram HAMMER missiles, allowing it to strike six separate targets at the same time.

Defence Cooperation In Focus

According to a report in The Hindu Business Line, the HAMMER missile is expected to be manufactured by Bharat Electronics Limited through a 50-50 joint venture with its original French manufacturer, Safran Electronics & Defence.

HAMMER is a combat-proven, precision-guided weapon system known for its high accuracy and modular design.

Alongside the missile discussions, talks between Indian and France are also expected to cover the proposed deal for 114 Rafale aircraft. Of these, 96 are expected to be manufactured in India, while the remaining aircraft will be supplied in ready-to-use condition. Delivery will be handled by Dassault Aviation.

Separately, PM Modi and Macron are expected to inaugurate a helicopter assembly line in Vemagal, Karnataka. The project is a joint venture between Tata Advanced Systems and Airbus for manufacturing H-125 helicopters.