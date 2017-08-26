Strike 3 For ML Khattar But Haryana Change Of Guard Unlikely, Say Sources

Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar has been severely reprimanded by the High Court over the deadly violence yesterday by supporters of self-styled "godman" Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh after his conviction in a rape case. But the centre has cleared him of any blame.After a meeting today called by Home Minister Rajnath Singh to assess the violence in which 31 were killed and over 250 injured, Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi told reporters: "In this ongoing situation we can't blame anyone."BJP president Amit Shah also held consultations with state in-charge Anil Jain and senior leader KailashVijaywargiya. There they ruled out all demands for Mr Khattar's resignation. "Under the circumstances, he handled it the best way possible,' the party chief is reported to have said.One of the explanations could be Haryana telling the centre that it did try to come up with alternative ways of handling the situation. Top sources said a government emissary had been sent to meet the judge who pronounced the Ram Rahim verdict, five days ago."The state government explained that things are very tense because of the number of followers he has. They suggested options like giving the verdict in either the Sirsa guest house or the local court there. But the judge refused. This is the result of that," said a BJP leader.So Mr Khattar appears set to prevail over another round of resignation demands amid clear signs that he and his government faltered once again on crisis management.The Punjab and Haryana High Court told the Khattar government: "You let a city like Panchkula burn for political gains."Mr Khattar had yesterday acknowledged that there were lapses. The "lapses have been identified and we are taking appropriate steps," he said, adding: "This should not have happened."But in another statement, he also appeared to shield Ram Rahim's followers as he said criminals had infiltrated the crowd of Dera Sacha Sauda devotees.Mr Khattar, a first-time lawmaker chosen by the party to lead Haryana's first BJP government in 2014, has confronted similar doubts about his leadership in the past. In 2014, five women and a child were killed in a clash when the police went to arrest another self-professed "godman" Rampal in Hisar.Last year, 30 people were killed in Haryana during violent protests by Jats, who were demanding a greater share of quotas in government jobs and education. In both instances, Mr Khattar was accused of allowing a build-up of unruly elements.